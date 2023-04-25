First Republic reveals the severity of last month’s banking crisis

The embattled First Republic Bank, which was nearly a casualty of the banking crisis that saw the collapse of three banks in early March, released earnings yesterday that showed the institution lost $100 billion in deposits due to panic among consumers. We look at what that says about First Republic and the wider banking sector. Plus, how the housing market is looking as home price increases continue to slow. And, we talked to Jean Twenge, professor of psychology at San Diego State University, about her new book "Generations," which explores the differences between people of different age groups.