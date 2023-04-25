The Uncertain HourFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

First Republic reveals the severity of last month’s banking crisis
Apr 25, 2023

First Republic reveals the severity of last month's banking crisis

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
The embattled First Republic Bank, which was nearly a casualty of the banking crisis that saw the collapse of three banks in early March, released earnings yesterday that showed the institution lost $100 billion in deposits due to panic among consumers. We look at what that says about First Republic and the wider banking sector. Plus, how the housing market is looking as home price increases continue to slow. And, we talked to Jean Twenge, professor of psychology at San Diego State University, about her new book "Generations," which explores the differences between people of different age groups.

Segments From this episode

First Republic results show around $100 billion in deposit outflows

Marketplace's Kristin Schwab looks into what the bank's earnings statement released yesterday says about the severity of the banking crisis.
Debunking the myths about millennials, boomers and other generations

by David Brancaccio and Alex Schroeder
Apr 25, 2023
It's not true that all baby boomers are better off and millennials have no chance at owning homes.
istock/ Getty Images
Music from the episode

Loretta Ginger Root

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

