First Republic becomes the second biggest bank to fail in U.S. history
From the BBC World Service: Overnight, First Republic Bank was taken under the stewardship of regulators, who then immediately sold it on to JPMorgan Chase, making it the second biggest bank in American history to fail. Banking analyst Francis Coppola talks us through the ramifications. Plus the BBC Business Editor in India, Arunoday Mukharji, reports on India becoming the world's most populous country.
