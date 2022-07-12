First, it was winter. Now, it’s a cruel summer testing the Texas power grid.
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The operator of the Texas power grid is asking people to not run their air conditioners as much in the face of blazing summer heat. Jeffrey Cleveland of Payden & Rygel joins us to discuss the state of the markets and where the Fed plans to take interest rates. Inflation and other factors haven't stopped businesses popping up in rural parts of the country.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director