Abortion AccessThe ScoreMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
First, it was winter. Now, it’s a cruel summer testing the Texas power grid.
Jul 12, 2022

First, it was winter. Now, it’s a cruel summer testing the Texas power grid.

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The operator of the Texas power grid is asking people to not run their air conditioners as much in the face of blazing summer heat. Jeffrey Cleveland of Payden & Rygel joins us to discuss the state of the markets and where the Fed plans to take interest rates. Inflation and other factors haven't stopped businesses popping up in rural parts of the country.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:40 AM PDT
7:38
2:30 AM PDT
8:33
7:35 AM PDT
1:50
Jul 11, 2022
18:31
Jul 11, 2022
28:02
Jul 7, 2022
30:13
3:00 AM PDT
24:22
New businesses pop up in rural areas despite recent financial hurdles
New businesses pop up in rural areas despite recent financial hurdles
Why it’s important to talk with your kids about money  
Why it’s important to talk with your kids about money  
Major credit bureaus are changing how they report unpaid medical bills
Major credit bureaus are changing how they report unpaid medical bills
Euro plunges to near-parity with U.S. dollar
Marketplace Morning Report
Euro plunges to near-parity with U.S. dollar