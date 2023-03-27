Banks in TurmoilTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...

First Citizens picks up SVB assets
Mar 27, 2023

First Citizens picks up SVB assets

Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: It's Monday, which means there's another deal in the banking sector. First Citizens BancShares has bought all the loans and deposits of Silicon Valley Bank. Its collapse a few weeks ago triggered a crisis of confidence in the industry, but we've seen European banking shares trading higher today. Plus, a strike by two of Germany’s largest unions has brought public transport there to a near standstill. And, it's 50 years since women were first allowed to work on the trading floors of the London Stock Exchange. We hear from some of the pioneers.

