Jun 3, 2020
It’s also hurricane season
Investment in firearm companies is up, as are background checks. Early numbers for May job losses appear to be down significantly compared to expectations. State budgets are already strained because of COVID-19. Now hurricane season is here.
Stories From this episode
Gun stock prices and background checks are surging
Some analysts believe anxiety and fear are driving the spike.
States enter hurricane season with pandemic-strained budgets
Many states have already used their regular emergency funds battling the virus, and frontline workers may be exhausted.
