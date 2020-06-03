COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra Credit

It’s also hurricane season
Jun 3, 2020

Investment in firearm companies is up, as are background checks. Early numbers for May job losses appear to be down significantly compared to expectations. State budgets are already strained because of COVID-19. Now hurricane season is here.

Stories From this episode

Gun stock prices and background checks are surging

by David Brancaccio , Nova Safo and Alex Schroeder
Jun 3, 2020
Some analysts believe anxiety and fear are driving the spike.
Background checks at licensed gun dealers are up for the third month in a row, and they’re up a lot.
George Frey/AFP via Getty Images
States enter hurricane season with pandemic-strained budgets

by Kimberly Adams
Jun 3, 2020
Many states have already used their regular emergency funds battling the virus, and frontline workers may be exhausted.
Hurricane Irma reaches Florida in 2017. Scientists predict a destructive hurricane season this year.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

