Abortion AccessRussia-Ukraine WarMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
We need your help to reach our fiscal year-end goal tomorrow. Donate Now
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Finland set to join NATO, adding an 800-mile land border with Russia
Jun 29, 2022

Finland set to join NATO, adding an 800-mile land border with Russia

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: Now that Turkey has dropped its opposition, Sweden and Finland look set to join NATO shortly. Finland's president told the BBC what joining the alliance would mean for his country, especially given its proximity to Russia. A bee parasite has Australia's honey industry on lockdown. And as many countries turn away from Russian coal, South Africa's coal mines can barely keep up with the increased demand.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:14 AM PDT
7:55
2:30 AM PDT
7:56
2:53 AM PDT
1:50
3:59 PM PDT
28:53
3:32 PM PDT
26:06
Jun 23, 2022
38:05
Jun 28, 2022
26:17
As the U.S. becomes more politically polarized, so does corporate leadership, paper says
As the U.S. becomes more politically polarized, so does corporate leadership, paper says
State abortion bans will push people "deeper into poverty," professor says
State abortion bans will push people "deeper into poverty," professor says
How LGBTQ-owned businesses are celebrating Pride Month
How LGBTQ-owned businesses are celebrating Pride Month
Tech companies silent on role of consumer data in enforcing state abortion bans
Marketplace Tech
Tech companies silent on role of consumer data in enforcing state abortion bans

The clock is ticking 

Our fiscal year ends tomorrow. Can you chip in $50, $25 or even $10 to help us reach our goal? 

Yes! I’ll give now