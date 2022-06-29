Our fiscal year ends tomorrow. Can you chip in $50, $25 or even $10 to help us reach our goal?
Finland set to join NATO, adding an 800-mile land border with Russia
From the BBC World Service: Now that Turkey has dropped its opposition, Sweden and Finland look set to join NATO shortly. Finland's president told the BBC what joining the alliance would mean for his country, especially given its proximity to Russia. A bee parasite has Australia's honey industry on lockdown. And as many countries turn away from Russian coal, South Africa's coal mines can barely keep up with the increased demand.
