Trade War 2.0Tricks of the TradeTrump's Second TermI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Finland boosts defense spending
Apr 2, 2025

Finland boosts defense spending

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Alessandro Rampazzo/AFP via Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: The Nordic country has seen a boom in its defense tech industry since the start of the war in Ukraine.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:03 AM PDT
9:28
3:13 AM PDT
14:08
3:00 AM PDT
3:04
4:22 PM PDT
36:44
3:40 PM PDT
27:11
Mar 28, 2025
17:24
Mar 7, 2025
22:50
Are budget guidelines based on your pre-tax or post-tax income?
I've Always Wondered ...
Are budget guidelines based on your pre-tax or post-tax income?
Florida legislators advance bill to loosen restrictions on child labor
Florida legislators advance bill to loosen restrictions on child labor
Crocs hits record revenue as popularity with younger consumers soars
Crocs hits record revenue as popularity with younger consumers soars
How accurate are recession indicators based on culture?
How accurate are recession indicators based on culture?