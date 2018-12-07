Finding the best job candidates when the best candidates already have jobs

December 07, 2018

The job numbers are in, and unemployment is still down. But how do find the best candidates when all the best candidates already have jobs? An investor makes a Hail Mary play to save erstwhile retail giant Sears. Plus, the arrest of Huawei's CFO has intensified the trade rivalry between the U.S. and China, but another fight over tiny components is getting bigger. Today's show is sponsored by Indeed and Selligent.