Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

Finding the best job candidates when the best candidates already have jobs

December 07, 2018

The job numbers are in, and unemployment is still down. But how do find the best candidates when all the best candidates already have jobs? An investor makes a Hail Mary play to save erstwhile retail giant Sears. Plus, the arrest of Huawei's CFO has intensified the trade rivalry between the U.S. and China, but another fight over tiny components is getting bigger. Today's show is sponsored by Indeed  and Selligent.

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.