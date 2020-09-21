Sep 21, 2020
Big banks caught up in dirty money scandal
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Leaked documents reveal that criminals allegedly used a number of global banks to move about $2 trillion of dirty money around the world. Indian farmers protest new legislation which could end minimum support prices for certain crops.
Subscribe on
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director