SpecialsElections 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyFast-Track Vaccines

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Big banks caught up in dirty money scandal
Sep 21, 2020

Big banks caught up in dirty money scandal

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Leaked documents reveal that criminals allegedly used a number of global banks to move about $2 trillion of dirty money around the world. Indian farmers protest new legislation which could end minimum support prices for certain crops.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
The WeChat ban will have economic effects, too
The WeChat ban will have economic effects, too
Comparing Biden’s and Trump’s economic policies
Elections 2020
Comparing Biden’s and Trump’s economic policies
Who can afford to vote?
This Is Uncomfortable
Who can afford to vote?
Brooklyn Museum is first in U.S. to sell art to help pay its costs
COVID-19
Brooklyn Museum is first in U.S. to sell art to help pay its costs