Sep 25, 2020
What banks are doing (and not doing) about dirty money
We take a closer look at the "FinCEN Files" with one of the reporters that first got ahold of the documents. Plus, work on a new COVID-19 relief package in the House. And, a powerful Vatican official abruptly resigns.
House Democrats at work on a new COVID-19 relief package, but agreement with Senate Republicans, White House
Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer reports.
Why are banks letting corrupt money pass through their systems?
BuzzFeed senior Investigative reporter Jason Leopold talks about how and why banks have allegedly let trillions of ill-gotten money pass through their hands without taking action.
Cardinal Angelo Becciu, powerful Vatican official, resigns amid financial scandal
The BBC's John McManus reports.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director