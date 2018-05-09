Feuding fisherman look to end escalating scallop war

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … After a meeting with the International Monetary Fund, Argentina is waiting for a decision on an advance loan of $50 billion. We hear how locals in Buenos Aires are dealing with economic hardship. Then, it's been dubbed the scallop war – feuding French and British fisherman will hold talks in London to try and calm frayed nerves over rules governing scallop fishing in the English channel. Afterwards, tourist arrivals in Zimbabwe last year jumped 12 percent, but the country ranked just 114 out of 136 countries in an analysis by the World Bank of global tourism competitiveness. Efforts are underway to boost tourism businesses and the central bank recently introduced a $15-million dollar fund to support the industry. (09/05/2018)