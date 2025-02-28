Feeling the economic shockwaves of government layoffs
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
While USAID workers in Washington, D.C. are packing up their belongings for a second day, the ripple effects of federal job cuts have wider reaches.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
How USAID cuts are impacting the personal economy of one Oklahoma contractor
Patricia Gross, 47, has worked as an independent government contractor with various nonprofits since 2018. Those nonprofits are now out of work, and so is Gross.
How much impact could a 24-hour "economic blackout" have?
An activist group, The People's Union USA, is calling for a complete boycott of consumer spending in the U.S. on Feb. 28.
Why are tech companies investing in quantum computing?
Quantum computers could speed up some computing tasks by orders of magnitude — but they're still in early stages.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC