Feeling the economic shockwaves of government layoffs
Feb 28, 2025

Feeling the economic shockwaves of government layoffs

Terminated USAID employees collect their personal items on Feb. 27. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Image
While USAID workers in Washington, D.C. are packing up their belongings for a second day, the ripple effects of federal job cuts have wider reaches.

How USAID cuts are impacting the personal economy of one Oklahoma contractor

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Feb 28, 2025
Patricia Gross, 47, has worked as an independent government contractor with various nonprofits since 2018. Those nonprofits are now out of work, and so is Gross.
Thousands of USAID workers have been laid off under the new Trump administration.
Ting Shen/AFP via Getty Images
How much impact could a 24-hour "economic blackout" have?

by Mitchell Hartman
Feb 28, 2025
An activist group, The People's Union USA, is calling for a complete boycott of consumer spending in the U.S. on Feb. 28.
“Lots of consumers will say they’re going to boycott," said Northwestern's Brayden King. "Very few consumers do.”
David Dee Delgado/Getty Images
Why are tech companies investing in quantum computing?

by Daniel Ackerman
Feb 28, 2025
Quantum computers could speed up some computing tasks by orders of magnitude — but they're still in early stages.
Above, the new quantum chip developed by Amazon's AWS Center for Quantum Computing.
Courtesy Amazon
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

