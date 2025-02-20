Economic PulseUnlocking The GatesAdventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
With so much going on in the world, Marketplace is here for you. Support public news for public good. Donate Today!
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Fed’s “wait and see” stance on inflation keeps global economies on their toes
Feb 20, 2025

Fed’s “wait and see” stance on inflation keeps global economies on their toes

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Alex Wong/Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: The Federal Reserve’s latest meeting minutes suggest they want more evidence that inflation is cooling before cutting rates.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:46 AM PST
8:26
3:18 AM PST
9:43
4:19 PM PST
13:15
3:52 PM PST
27:22
Jan 27, 2025
20:03
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
NAACP calls for consumers to leverage their purchasing power as some companies pull back from DEI policies
NAACP calls for consumers to leverage their purchasing power as some companies pull back from DEI policies
How excess deaths in the COVID-19 pandemic impacted Social Security
COVID-19
How excess deaths in the COVID-19 pandemic impacted Social Security
When venture capital collides with the nation's capital
Marketplace Tech
When venture capital collides with the nation's capital
This program helped Afghan women learn to drive. Then Trump cut refugee resettlement.
This program helped Afghan women learn to drive. Then Trump cut refugee resettlement.