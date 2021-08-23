Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Feds could withhold money to states defying mask mandates
Aug 23, 2021

Feds could withhold money to states defying mask mandates

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Also today: The Pentagon is enlisting aircraft from United, Delta, American and a few other commercial airlines to help with the evacuation effort in Afghanistan. We also have the second part of our conversation with Matt Zeller, co-founder of an organization that's taking part in the Afghan evacuation. 

Segments From this episode

Feds flex the power of the purse to get states in line with COVID-19 restrictions

by Andy Uhler
Aug 23, 2021
The Biden administration has said it would use the power of the purse to try to compel governors who won't champion mask or vaccine mandates to change course.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at Dallas's City Hall.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Uncertainty awaits Afghan refugees coming to the U.S.

by Sabri Ben-Achour and Rose Conlon
Aug 23, 2021
"You can't just think of these people as refugees. In a lot of cases, you've got to think of them as returning war veterans."
In this handout provided by the U.S. Air Force, an air crew assigned to the 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron assists evacuees aboard a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft in support of the Afghanistan evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport on August 21, 2021 in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Taylor Crul/U.S. Air Force via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Here's why we're seeing a rush to create new businesses
Here's why we're seeing a rush to create new businesses
Broadway theater returns with an unprecedented seven plays by Black writers
Broadway theater returns with an unprecedented seven plays by Black writers
New NFL rules let some players pick new numbers — if they pay for it
New NFL rules let some players pick new numbers — if they pay for it
How the child care industry fell apart
"Through the Night"
How the child care industry fell apart