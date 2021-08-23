Feds could withhold money to states defying mask mandates
Also today: The Pentagon is enlisting aircraft from United, Delta, American and a few other commercial airlines to help with the evacuation effort in Afghanistan. We also have the second part of our conversation with Matt Zeller, co-founder of an organization that's taking part in the Afghan evacuation.
Segments From this episode
Feds flex the power of the purse to get states in line with COVID-19 restrictions
The Biden administration has said it would use the power of the purse to try to compel governors who won't champion mask or vaccine mandates to change course.
Uncertainty awaits Afghan refugees coming to the U.S.
"You can't just think of these people as refugees. In a lot of cases, you've got to think of them as returning war veterans."
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director