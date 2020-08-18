Aug 18, 2020
How the Fed is trying to keep Main Street afloat
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The Fed has money to lend to small- and medium-sized businesses. But, at least at first, those loans did not fly off the shelves. And, how the post office plays a big part in the supply chains of small businesses.
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
Boston Fed president: We need fiscal policy until pandemic is under control
Eric Rosengren says that the Fed's Main Street Lending Program started off slow, but interest in borrowing has increased.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
SUBSCRIBE
Many small businesses rely on U.S. Postal Service
Some small business owners say it's important to their bottom line to have a reliable service that's less expensive than other delivery options.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
SUBSCRIBE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director