SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyReimagining the Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
How the Fed is trying to keep Main Street afloat
Aug 18, 2020

How the Fed is trying to keep Main Street afloat

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The Fed has money to lend to small- and medium-sized businesses. But, at least at first, those loans did not fly off the shelves. And, how the post office plays a big part in the supply chains of small businesses.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

Boston Fed president: We need fiscal policy until pandemic is under control

by David Brancaccio , Candace Manriquez Wrenn and Daniel Shin
Aug 18, 2020
Eric Rosengren says that the Fed's Main Street Lending Program started off slow, but interest in borrowing has increased.
The Federal Reserve is doing its part to help support businesses with a pile of money to lend to small- and medium-sized operations.
Karen Bleier/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Many small businesses rely on U.S. Postal Service

by Justin Ho
Aug 18, 2020
Some small business owners say it's important to their bottom line to have a reliable service that's less expensive than other delivery options.
Many small business owners rely on the Postal Service to communicate with clients and complete transactions.
Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Power - Instrumental Nicholas Britell

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Now that millennials aren’t buying avocado toast and lattes, can they afford a home?
Now that millennials aren’t buying avocado toast and lattes, can they afford a home?
Saving money is really hard to do
Million Bazillion
Saving money is really hard to do
The Economy: What Now?
Specials
The Economy: What Now?
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on rebuilding trust between the city and its people
Reimagining the Economy
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot on rebuilding trust between the city and its people