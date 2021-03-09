Mar 9, 2021
Policymakers try to turn the page on this pandemic economy
The Federal Reserve is extending one of its pandemic lending programs through June, even as some of its other programs expire. Plus, an update on PPP loans, which over the last two weeks have been limited to firms with fewer than 20 employees. And, for people getting tax refunds this year, they could come at the same time more pandemic relief checks hit.
Segments From this episode
Fed extends Paycheck Protection Program liquidity facility, lets other lending programs expire at end of March
Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
For the smallest businesses, an exclusive chance to line up for PPP loans
Companies with fewer than 20 employees have had an exclusive two-week PPP loan application window.
What might consumers do with both a tax refund and pandemic relief money?
Those who have already paid off debt and built up their savings may be ready to spend tax refund money.
