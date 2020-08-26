SpecialsMake Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyReimagining the Economy

The Fed is rethinking inflation
Aug 26, 2020

The Fed is rethinking inflation

On Thursday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected to announce a change in how the Fed handles inflation. Plus, why business travel by airplane may never be the same. And, thinking more about flood risk when considering buying a home.

A potential change in Fed policy could mean interest rates stay at zero for years to come

Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
We might be underestimating our collective flood risk

by Sabri Ben-Achour and Daniel Shin
Aug 26, 2020
Matthew Eby, head of the First Street Foundation, wants to help homeowners protect themselves as climate change poses hazards to coastal properties.
Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
