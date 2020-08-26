Aug 26, 2020
The Fed is rethinking inflation
On Thursday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell is expected to announce a change in how the Fed handles inflation. Plus, why business travel by airplane may never be the same. And, thinking more about flood risk when considering buying a home.
A potential change in Fed policy could mean interest rates stay at zero for years to come
Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
We might be underestimating our collective flood risk
Matthew Eby, head of the First Street Foundation, wants to help homeowners protect themselves as climate change poses hazards to coastal properties.
