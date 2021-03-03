Mar 3, 2021
Blaming the Fed
Karen Petrou, co-founder of of Federal Financial Analytics, is out with a new book that holds the Federal Reserve responsible, in part, for inequality in the U.S. Plus, Samsung is looking to build a chip factory in the U.S., at a price for local governments. And, what happens if letting carbon dioxide loose is no longer free?
Segments From this episode
Samsung considers U.S. sites for chip plant, seeks tax breaks of $1.5 billion in Texas
Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
How might putting a price on carbon work to curb emissions?
One way to pay directly for the cost of climate damage from fossil fuels is to impose a tax on carbon.
Did the Federal Reserve make economic inequality worse?
Fed watcher Karen Petrou believes so, and she says the Fed can fight inequality with targeted policies.
