Blaming the Fed
Mar 3, 2021

Blaming the Fed

Karen Petrou, co-founder of of Federal Financial Analytics, is out with a new book that holds the Federal Reserve responsible, in part, for inequality in the U.S. Plus, Samsung is looking to build a chip factory in the U.S., at a price for local governments. And, what happens if letting carbon dioxide loose is no longer free?

Segments From this episode

Samsung considers U.S. sites for chip plant, seeks tax breaks of $1.5 billion in Texas

Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
How might putting a price on carbon work to curb emissions?

by Mitchell Hartman
Mar 3, 2021
One way to pay directly for the cost of climate damage from fossil fuels is to impose a tax on carbon.
More expensive fuel discourages consumers from burning as much and encourages fuel efficiency.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
Did the Federal Reserve make economic inequality worse?

by David Brancaccio and Daniel Shin
Mar 3, 2021
Fed watcher Karen Petrou believes so, and she says the Fed can fight inequality with targeted policies.
Karen Petrou, author of "Engine of Inequality," laments that investors win and savers lose. "Every time the Fed steps into the market, the markets go up. The markets run by the Fed's clock," she says.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Power - Instrumental Nicholas Britell

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
