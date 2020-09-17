SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyFast-Track Vaccines

What the Fed can’t do
Sep 17, 2020

Fed Chair Jerome Powell offered a dreary assessment of the economy after his policymaking team's last interest rate meeting before the elections. And, how homebuilders are trying to recruit more workers amid growing demand for new houses.

Segments From this episode

The homebuilding industry still needs thousands of workers, and it's looking in new places to hire

by Amy Scott
Sep 17, 2020
A training program for high school students in the juvenile justice system aims to expand the pool of candidates for entry-level jobs.
A construction worker roofing an apartment complex in Uniondale, New York. Construction, generally considered essential, has continued in the pandemic.
Al Bello/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
