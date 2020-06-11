Race and EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra Credit

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Fed reacts to inequality, high unemployment
Jun 11, 2020

Fed reacts to inequality, high unemployment

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
America's top economic policymakers at the Federal Reserve think the COVID-19 economy will linger on. How the U.S. shelters homeless people during a pandemic. And, how Starbucks has been hit the decline in commuting.

Music from the episode

Drive Slow Kanye West, Paul Wall, GLC

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director