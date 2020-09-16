Sep 16, 2020
Trump’s controversial pick for the Fed might not make it
Where did Americans spend their money in August? We have the latest data. Plus, A top Senate Republican says Federal Reserve Board nominee Judy Shelton does not have enough votes for confirmation. And, this notion of the "right" COVID-19 vaccine.
Segments From this episode
Some slippage when it comes to August's retail sales numbers
Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities at Aviva Investors, has more.
Trump's pick for the Federal Reserve Board, Judy Shelton, doesn't have the votes for confirmation, Sen. John Thune says
Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer reports.
What's the definition of the "right" COVID-19 vaccine?
Dr. Larry Brilliant, an epidemiologist who helped eradicate smallpox, believes the right kind of COVID-19 vaccine must meet some minimum requirements, like ease of storage and use.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director