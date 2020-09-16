SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyFast-Track Vaccines

ABOUT SHOW
Trump’s controversial pick for the Fed might not make it
Sep 16, 2020

Trump's controversial pick for the Fed might not make it

Where did Americans spend their money in August? We have the latest data. Plus, A top Senate Republican says Federal Reserve Board nominee Judy Shelton does not have enough votes for confirmation. And, this notion of the "right" COVID-19 vaccine.

Segments From this episode

Some slippage when it comes to August's retail sales numbers

Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities at Aviva Investors, has more.
Trump's pick for the Federal Reserve Board, Judy Shelton, doesn't have the votes for confirmation, Sen. John Thune says

Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer reports.
Fast-Track Vaccines

What's the definition of the "right" COVID-19 vaccine?

by David Brancaccio , Candace Manriquez Wrenn and Daniel Shin
Sep 16, 2020
Dr. Larry Brilliant, an epidemiologist who helped eradicate smallpox, believes the right kind of COVID-19 vaccine must meet some minimum requirements, like ease of storage and use.
"Thinking about coronavirus, the vaccine that we want is one that can be used in the most remote places by anybody," Dr. Larry Brilliant says.
Vincenzo Pinto/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
