Jun 18, 2020
A powerful but not omnipotent central bank
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The Fed is trying to be as nurturing as it can to the economy, as 1.5 million more people have applied for unemployment benefits. And, the last installment of "A History of Now" from Marketplace's documentary podcast "The Uncertain Hour."
Subscribe on
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director