Federal rent relief is running out, and renters aren’t the only ones counting on it
Dec 6, 2021

Federal rent relief is running out, and renters aren’t the only ones counting on it

Also today: Julia Coronado discusses the concept of full employment, and why many economists believe it is within reach in 2022. 

Segments From this episode

Renters and landlords face challenges as federal rent assistance money begins to dry up

by Lily Jamali
Dec 6, 2021
Renters and landlords have relied on federal rental assistance money, but by the end of 2021, most of that money could be gone.
Renters aren't the only one with questions as federal relief starts to run out.
Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

