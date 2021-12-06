Federal rent relief is running out, and renters aren’t the only ones counting on it
Also today: Julia Coronado discusses the concept of full employment, and why many economists believe it is within reach in 2022.
Renters and landlords face challenges as federal rent assistance money begins to dry up
Renters and landlords have relied on federal rental assistance money, but by the end of 2021, most of that money could be gone.
