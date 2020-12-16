How We SurviveCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Progress for federal pandemic relief prospects
Dec 16, 2020

Progress for federal pandemic relief prospects

Plus, vaccines for residents and workers in long-term care facilities and nursing homes. And, an entrepreneur in Massachusetts has set up a text-based service to advise people if their material is racist.

Segments From this episode

Congressional leaders indicated progress on COVID relief bill after flurry of Tuesday meetings

Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
COVID-19

Pharmacy chains will lead vaccine delivery to seniors in long-term care

by Mitchell Hartman
Dec 16, 2020
Many of the companies already work with those facilities to supply drugs and provide flu shots for residents.
A man holds his wife's hands through the wall of a plastic "hug tent" outside a Colorado nursing facility. Elderly people in long-term care are prioritized for COVID-19 vaccination.
Rick T. Wilking/Getty Images
Race and Economy

Texting service will check racial bias, anonymously, for a price

by Cerise Castle
Dec 16, 2020
The founder of Your Black Friend likens the service to a spellcheck for racial prejudice.
Diego_cervo via Getty Images
