Dec 16, 2020
Progress for federal pandemic relief prospects
Plus, vaccines for residents and workers in long-term care facilities and nursing homes. And, an entrepreneur in Massachusetts has set up a text-based service to advise people if their material is racist.
Congressional leaders indicated progress on COVID relief bill after flurry of Tuesday meetings
Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
Pharmacy chains will lead vaccine delivery to seniors in long-term care
Many of the companies already work with those facilities to supply drugs and provide flu shots for residents.
Texting service will check racial bias, anonymously, for a price
The founder of Your Black Friend likens the service to a spellcheck for racial prejudice.
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
