Feb 2, 2021
Wearing a good mask is now a hard-and-fast federal rule
But which masks are considered OK and which aren't? And how are federal and local agencies enforcing the rule? Plus, what stock wealth might mean for GameStop. And, signs of revitalization for Black-owned farms.
Segments From this episode
By CDC order, face masks must now be worn on all public transportation
Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
How can a company like GameStop profit from stock price surges?
Companies can try to capitalize on a spike in stock prices by issuing new stock while the price is high.
New generation is helping to revive Black-owned farms
Black farmers have struggled, but young entrepreneurs are finding ways to support them.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director