What have you always wondered about the economy? Tell us
Wearing a good mask is now a hard-and-fast federal rule
Feb 2, 2021

Wearing a good mask is now a hard-and-fast federal rule

Download
But which masks are considered OK and which aren't? And how are federal and local agencies enforcing the rule? Plus, what stock wealth might mean for GameStop. And, signs of revitalization for Black-owned farms.

Segments From this episode

By CDC order, face masks must now be worn on all public transportation

Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
GameStop

How can a company like GameStop profit from stock price surges?

by Samantha Fields
Feb 2, 2021
Companies can try to capitalize on a spike in stock prices by issuing new stock while the price is high.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Race and Economy

New generation is helping to revive Black-owned farms

by Leoneda Inge
Feb 2, 2021
Black farmers have struggled, but young entrepreneurs are finding ways to support them.
Gabrielle E.W. Carter and Derek Beasley of Tall Grass Food Box, which strengthened Black growers' supply chain to get fresh food to customers.
(Photo by Leoneda Inge)
Music from the episode

Fall In Love Phantogram

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
