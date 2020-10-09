Elections 2020Race and EconomyMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
This week on the stimulus merry-go-round
Oct 9, 2020

This week on the stimulus merry-go-round

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The latest on coronavirus relief talks. Plus, health care for those laid off during the pandemic. Also, China officially joins the international COVAX group. And, cannabis stocks up after the VP debate.

Segments From this episode

How to find health care after a layoff in a pandemic

by David Brancaccio , Candace Manriquez Wrenn , Erika Soderstrom and Alex Schroeder
Oct 9, 2020
With the Affordable Care Act back in the spotlight, we break down the available options.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Trillions of dollars in federal coronavirus aid are still up in the air

Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, breaks down where the involved parties stand. "In the Senate, they have decided that no aid is preferable to a big expensive package," Low said. "In the House, they have decided, a lot of people need help, and the only way to help everybody is to insist that no package at all is preferable to anything less than a fairly comprehensive one. In the White House, it's increasingly clear, they don't care how big it is. They just want something to be done."
Listen Now
Share Now on:

China becomes country with largest economy to join COVAX group working toward equitably distributing future vaccine

The BBC's Robin Brant has the details.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
Elections 2020

Harris' comments on decriminalizing marijuana propel cannabis stocks

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Oct 9, 2020
Harris said a Biden administration would decriminalize marijuana and expunge the records of people convicted of marijuana-related offenses.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Cory Wong Vulfpeck

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
States are scrambling to build vaccine distribution infrastructure
COVID-19
States are scrambling to build vaccine distribution infrastructure
How did the Biden campaign create fly swatter merch so quickly?
Elections 2020
How did the Biden campaign create fly swatter merch so quickly?
Thanks to a good harvest and high prices, farmers are feeling optimistic
Thanks to a good harvest and high prices, farmers are feeling optimistic
China charges forward into 5G wireless future, despite pandemic, weak economy
China charges forward into 5G wireless future, despite pandemic, weak economy