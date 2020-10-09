Trillions of dollars in federal coronavirus aid are still up in the air

Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, breaks down where the involved parties stand. "In the Senate, they have decided that no aid is preferable to a big expensive package," Low said. "In the House, they have decided, a lot of people need help, and the only way to help everybody is to insist that no package at all is preferable to anything less than a fairly comprehensive one. In the White House, it's increasingly clear, they don't care how big it is. They just want something to be done."