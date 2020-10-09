Oct 9, 2020
This week on the stimulus merry-go-round
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The latest on coronavirus relief talks. Plus, health care for those laid off during the pandemic. Also, China officially joins the international COVAX group. And, cannabis stocks up after the VP debate.
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
How to find health care after a layoff in a pandemic
With the Affordable Care Act back in the spotlight, we break down the available options.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
SUBSCRIBE
China becomes country with largest economy to join COVAX group working toward equitably distributing future vaccine
The BBC's Robin Brant has the details.
Harris' comments on decriminalizing marijuana propel cannabis stocks
Harris said a Biden administration would decriminalize marijuana and expunge the records of people convicted of marijuana-related offenses.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
SUBSCRIBE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director