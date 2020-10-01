Elections 2020Race and EconomyMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

It that a glimmer of federal coronavirus relief?
Oct 1, 2020

It that a glimmer of federal coronavirus relief?

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin plan to talk today. Plus, the Tokyo Stock Exchange outage. And, amid the legal battle over TikTok and WeChat, a look at the hurdles U.S. tech firms face in China.

Segments From this episode

Is there now a chance we get a new coronavirus relief package before the election?

Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
Listen Now
Tokyo Stock Exchange had to be turned off today due to an apparent technical program

The BBC's Katie Silver reports.
Listen Now
App wars between China and U.S. caught in tit-for-tat dynamic

by Jennifer Pak
Oct 1, 2020
Chinese officials seem to ignore the fact that they put up many obstacles for U.S. tech firms to operate in China.
Chinese smartphone users in Shanghai are largely blocked from accessing U.S. social media apps because of longstanding trade barriers.
Charles Zhang/Marketplace
Music from the episode

Frank Sinatra Cake

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
