Oct 1, 2020
It that a glimmer of federal coronavirus relief?
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin plan to talk today. Plus, the Tokyo Stock Exchange outage. And, amid the legal battle over TikTok and WeChat, a look at the hurdles U.S. tech firms face in China.
Segments From this episode
Tokyo Stock Exchange had to be turned off today due to an apparent technical program
The BBC's Katie Silver reports.
App wars between China and U.S. caught in tit-for-tat dynamic
Chinese officials seem to ignore the fact that they put up many obstacles for U.S. tech firms to operate in China.
