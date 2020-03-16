Mar 16, 2020
What the Fed is up to
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Markets are falling again this morning, even with a big move to boost the U.S. economy in the face of COVID-19. What do municipalities' rainy day funds look like right now? Severe drops in public transit ridership.
Stories From this episode
COVID-19
COVID-19 could stress mass transit budgets
The San Francisco Bay Area’s transit system says it’s losing $500,000 a day in lost fares.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow