Mar 16, 2020
Emergency Fed action fails to soothe markets
Global markets fall despite the Fed cutting interest rates to near zero. Airlines slash capacity and ask for government support. French perfume brands start producing hand sanitizer.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow