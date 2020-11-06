Elections 2020Economic Anxiety Index®Business of VotingMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track Vaccines

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Missed the latest episode of Marketplace? Listen here
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Economic recovery is all about how we deal with COVID-19, Fed chair says
Nov 6, 2020

Economic recovery is all about how we deal with COVID-19, Fed chair says

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus, Uber's plans to push for more laws across the country like Proposition 22 in California. And, Los Angeles County voters approved a criminal justice reform that would boost social services spending by hundreds of millions of dollars.

Segments From this episode

Uber will push for more laws like Proposition 22 across the country, to classify workers as independent contractors rather than employees

"Marketplace Tech" host Molly Wood has more.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
Elections 2020

Los Angeles voters approve plan to boost social service funding

by Jasmine Garsd
Nov 6, 2020
Measure J requires the county to spend at least 10% of its unrestricted general fund on things like job training and mental health treatment.
A man jogs past a row of telephone booths in front of the LA County Men's Central Jail on May 11, 2020, in Los Angeles, California.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Wicked Game Chris Isaak

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Continuing unemployment claims are down, but that doesn't tell the whole story
COVID-19
Continuing unemployment claims are down, but that doesn't tell the whole story
When will we know the results of the 2020 election?
Elections 2020
When will we know the results of the 2020 election?
Getting any work done? Election uncertainty drives distraction at work
Elections 2020
Getting any work done? Election uncertainty drives distraction at work
Paid sick leave prevents thousands of COVID cases daily, study says
COVID-19
Paid sick leave prevents thousands of COVID cases daily, study says