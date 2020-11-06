Nov 6, 2020
Economic recovery is all about how we deal with COVID-19, Fed chair says
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Plus, Uber's plans to push for more laws across the country like Proposition 22 in California. And, Los Angeles County voters approved a criminal justice reform that would boost social services spending by hundreds of millions of dollars.
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
Uber will push for more laws like Proposition 22 across the country, to classify workers as independent contractors rather than employees
"Marketplace Tech" host Molly Wood has more.
Los Angeles voters approve plan to boost social service funding
Measure J requires the county to spend at least 10% of its unrestricted general fund on things like job training and mental health treatment.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director