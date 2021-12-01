Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Fed chair Powell testifies that inflation could roll into 2022
Dec 1, 2021

Also today: We hear from YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, who spoke at length to Kimberly Adams for Marketplace Tech. Federal money could be offer some aid to parts of the ailing construction industry.

Segments From this episode

Powell: Inflation could continue into next year

Fed chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen are testifying before the Senate Banking Committee and warned about inflation and the debt ceiling.
Leaders in the construction industry anticipate influx of federal funds

by Savannah Maher
Dec 1, 2021
Those in the business of building roads and bridges expect a turnaround once money starts to flow from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
Other areas of the construction industry, like bridges and highways, could be in line to get a boost from federal money.
Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

