Fed chair Powell testifies that inflation could roll into 2022
Also today: We hear from YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, who spoke at length to Kimberly Adams for Marketplace Tech. Federal money could be offer some aid to parts of the ailing construction industry.
Powell: Inflation could continue into next year
Fed chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen are testifying before the Senate Banking Committee and warned about inflation and the debt ceiling.
Leaders in the construction industry anticipate influx of federal funds
Those in the business of building roads and bridges expect a turnaround once money starts to flow from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
