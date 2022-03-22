Give today and help us reach our goal by Wednesday.
Fed chair Powell says he’s ready to pick up the pace on interest rate hikes
The state of inflation is at the point where the Fed could raise interest rates at a faster-than-expected speed if that's what's needed, according to Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve. The cruise industry, initially hit hard at the start of the pandemic, is starting to see the occasional wave of success as bans get lifted. The BBC reports on how electronic waste has become a new resource for the Royal Mint.
Segments From this episode
The cruise industry is still riding the ups and downs of the pandemic
Consumer demand was strong for the holidays in late 2021, but then the omicron wave hit.
