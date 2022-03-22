Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Fed chair Powell says he’s ready to pick up the pace on interest rate hikes
Mar 22, 2022

Fed chair Powell says he’s ready to pick up the pace on interest rate hikes

The state of inflation is at the point where the Fed could raise interest rates at a faster-than-expected speed if that's what's needed, according to Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve. The cruise industry, initially hit hard at the start of the pandemic, is starting to see the occasional wave of success as bans get lifted. The BBC reports on how electronic waste has become a new resource for the Royal Mint.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

The cruise industry is still riding the ups and downs of the pandemic

by Savannah Maher
Mar 22, 2022
Consumer demand was strong for the holidays in late 2021, but then the omicron wave hit.
The early days of the pandemic were rough for the cruise line industry, and recovery is coming back in fits and starts.
Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

