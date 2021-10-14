Fears for Turkey’s currency
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The Turkish lira hit a record low as President Erdogan ordered a new round of dismissals at the country’s central bank, in another row over interest rate policy.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director