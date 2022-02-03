Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Fear of an uncertain schedule is the peace-of-mind killer for shift workers, report finds
Feb 3, 2022

Fear of an uncertain schedule is the peace-of-mind killer for shift workers, report finds

Also today: The BBC's Victoria Craig visits us to discuss some of the global confusion that comes with talk of raising interest rates. The tribal settlement with drugmakers over opioids is part of a long journey of tribal efforts to establish their legal power.

Segments From this episode

Report shows that for shift workers, schedule uncertainty destroys peace of mind

by Amanda Peacher
Feb 3, 2022
It also means they can't always make enough to cover basic costs.
Women and workers of color are more likely to work in the service sector and feel the effects of last-minute schedule changes. Above, fast food workers prepare tortillas in a Texas restaurant.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
In opioid settlement, Native American tribes prove themselves as a legal force

by Lily Jamali
Feb 3, 2022
The deal marks a shift in how tribes are treated when they seek financial restitution from corporations in the courts.
Cat Lane / Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

