Fear of an uncertain schedule is the peace-of-mind killer for shift workers, report finds
Also today: The BBC's Victoria Craig visits us to discuss some of the global confusion that comes with talk of raising interest rates. The tribal settlement with drugmakers over opioids is part of a long journey of tribal efforts to establish their legal power.
Segments From this episode
Report shows that for shift workers, schedule uncertainty destroys peace of mind
It also means they can't always make enough to cover basic costs.
In opioid settlement, Native American tribes prove themselves as a legal force
The deal marks a shift in how tribes are treated when they seek financial restitution from corporations in the courts.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director