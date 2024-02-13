National DebtBreaking GroundMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🚗 🚙 Turn your trusty old car into trustworthy journalism Learn more
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Farmers threaten protests in India
Feb 13, 2024

Farmers threaten protests in India

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Farmers demanding minimum crop prices in Amritsar, India, on Tuesday. Narinder Nanu/AFP via Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Police in Delhi banned all public gatherings after farmers threatened major demonstrations in India's capital.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:41 AM PST
7:14
3:08 AM PST
11:47
5:09 PM PST
15:01
3:48 PM PST
29:41
2:34 PM PST
1:05
Feb 8, 2024
48:06
Feb 7, 2024
16:06
In California and beyond, the right-to-repair movement picks up speed
In California and beyond, the right-to-repair movement picks up speed
Foreign investors are cooling on U.S. commercial real estate
Foreign investors are cooling on U.S. commercial real estate
A 15th birthday with a $20K price tag
A 15th birthday with a $20K price tag
Some accountants are turning away new customers this tax season
Some accountants are turning away new customers this tax season