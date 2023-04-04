Banks in TurmoilThe Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Failure to launch: Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy
Apr 4, 2023

Failure to launch: Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

Hugh Hastings/Getty Images
Virgin Orbit, the arm of billionaire Richard Branson's larger company that sought to break into the space industry by launching satellites from airplanes, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. We look at what that means for the Virgin Group, and how it could affect the larger commercial space industry. Plus, we talk to Lee Hawkins, host of American Public Media's upcoming podcast on the family of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and how their health has been impacted by the struggle for civil rights. 

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

