Failure to launch: Virgin Orbit files for bankruptcy

Virgin Orbit, the arm of billionaire Richard Branson's larger company that sought to break into the space industry by launching satellites from airplanes, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. We look at what that means for the Virgin Group, and how it could affect the larger commercial space industry. Plus, we talk to Lee Hawkins, host of American Public Media's upcoming podcast on the family of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and how their health has been impacted by the struggle for civil rights.