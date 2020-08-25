SpecialsMake Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyReimagining the Economy

Dissident Thai academic responds to Facebook block
Aug 25, 2020

Facebook has blocked access in Thailand to a million-member group critical of the monarchy, after the Thai government threatened legal action. Desperate parents in India are turning to the barter system to get their children into school.

