Facebook’s new plan for political ads
Jun 17, 2020

Facebook says it’s going to let people turn off all political ads. This, as several civil rights groups are calling for major advertisers to boycott the platform. Signs of life in the housing market. And, can work-sharing programs prevent layoffs?

Stories From this episode

Facebook is going to let users turn off political ads

by David Brancaccio , Nova Safo and Alex Schroeder
Jun 17, 2020
The move comes as civil rights groups call for major advertisers to boycott Facebook, and the Trump administration reportedly proposes legislation on social media platforms.
Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg, personally, have come under criticism from all sides of the political spectrum when it comes to policing content.
Kenzo Tribouillard/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Work-sharing programs allow companies to keep furloughed workers

by David Wagner
Jun 17, 2020
Not all states have the programs, in which workers' hours are cut and unemployment benefits are used to fill in wages.
An employee at a cafe in Los Angeles in March. Work sharing is one solution to keep people employed during the COVID-19 recession.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Bright Moments Flamingosis, The Kount

