Jun 17, 2020
Facebook’s new plan for political ads
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Facebook says it’s going to let people turn off all political ads. This, as several civil rights groups are calling for major advertisers to boycott the platform. Signs of life in the housing market. And, can work-sharing programs prevent layoffs?
Subscribe on
Stories From this episode
Facebook is going to let users turn off political ads
The move comes as civil rights groups call for major advertisers to boycott Facebook, and the Trump administration reportedly proposes legislation on social media platforms.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
SUBSCRIBE
Work-sharing programs allow companies to keep furloughed workers
Not all states have the programs, in which workers' hours are cut and unemployment benefits are used to fill in wages.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
SUBSCRIBE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director