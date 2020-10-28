Oct 28, 2020
Big Tech CEOs appear before Congress again, this time over Section 230 protections
Plus, it appears consumer confidence is stalling, and when it comes to coping with the COVID economy, one's age often matters. And, this isn't the first election in which we've seen promises from candidates to address income inequality.
In prepared remarks, Big Tech CEOs will urge caution in any attempts by Congress to overhaul Section 230 protections
Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
