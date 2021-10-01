Facebook faces questions about Instagram’s effect on teens
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Also today: Christopher Low chats with us about the markets. And, there are murder hornets in the Pacific Northwest whose presence leads to plenty of agricultural concerns.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director