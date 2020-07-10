Jul 10, 2020
What civil rights leaders want from Facebook
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Wells Fargo is preparing to cut thousands of jobs, according to Bloomberg. What does this new round of layoffs across the economy mean? And, one civil rights leader who's met with Facebook describes how the company needs to change.
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
Some companies are announcing new job cuts, at a time when the economy was supposed to be recovering
Chris Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, talks through what a new round of job cuts might mean.
Here's what civil rights leaders want from Facebook
"It shouldn't be my nonprofit that has to be monitoring and focusing its energy on a corporation that makes $70 billion a year," said Color of Change President Rashad Robinson.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director