Reimagining the EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
What civil rights leaders want from Facebook
Jul 10, 2020

What civil rights leaders want from Facebook

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Wells Fargo is preparing to cut thousands of jobs, according to Bloomberg. What does this new round of layoffs across the economy mean? And, one civil rights leader who's met with Facebook describes how the company needs to change.

Segments From this episode

Some companies are announcing new job cuts, at a time when the economy was supposed to be recovering

Chris Low, chief economist at FHN Financial, talks through what a new round of job cuts might mean.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Here's what civil rights leaders want from Facebook

by Sabri Ben-Achour , Rose Conlon and Alex Schroeder
Jul 10, 2020
"It shouldn't be my nonprofit that has to be monitoring and focusing its energy on a corporation that makes $70 billion a year," said Color of Change President Rashad Robinson.
Many of the companies boycotting Facebook are major brands with big budgets.
Daniel Leal-Olivas/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Working parents could face discrimination as pandemic wears on
COVID-19
Working parents could face discrimination as pandemic wears on
How salary history bans can raise wages for female and Black workers
Race and Economy
How salary history bans can raise wages for female and Black workers
CFPB rolls back restrictions on payday lenders
CFPB rolls back restrictions on payday lenders
Restaurants, bars put the brakes on reopening, just as jobs started coming back
COVID-19
Restaurants, bars put the brakes on reopening, just as jobs started coming back