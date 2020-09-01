SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyReimagining the Economy

Gloves are off between Facebook and the Australian government
Sep 1, 2020

Gloves are off between Facebook and the Australian government

Facebook has threatened to stop users in Australia from sharing news content. And, the coming end of the U.K. government's furlough scheme could result in a tidal wave of job losses.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
