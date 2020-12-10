How We SurviveCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

About those Facebook antitrust lawsuits
Dec 10, 2020

About those Facebook antitrust lawsuits

Plus, Google and Amazon in hot water in France. And, the business and technology of trying to adapt to climate change.

Segments From this episode

Facebook pushes back against antitrust lawsuits

Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
France fines Amazon, Google over use of advertising data trackers on web browsers

The BBC's Hugh Schofield has more.
How We Survive

How We Survive: Staving off drought and living with fire

by Molly Wood
Dec 5, 2020
Building resilience can’t only be about one home, one tribal chapter, one town at a time.
Illustration by Sylvia Li
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
