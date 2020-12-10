Dec 10, 2020
About those Facebook antitrust lawsuits
Plus, Google and Amazon in hot water in France. And, the business and technology of trying to adapt to climate change.
Segments From this episode
Facebook pushes back against antitrust lawsuits
Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
France fines Amazon, Google over use of advertising data trackers on web browsers
The BBC's Hugh Schofield has more.
How We Survive: Staving off drought and living with fire
Building resilience can’t only be about one home, one tribal chapter, one town at a time.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
