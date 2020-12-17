How We SurviveCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Just like that, extra vaccine
Dec 17, 2020

Just like that, extra vaccine

More doses than expected per vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Plus, awaiting another COVID relief bill from Congress. Also, the increase in package shipping companies like FedEx are experiencing. And, the strain of remote school on parents who can't do their jobs from home.

Segments From this episode

Fed Chair Jerome Powell says case for more COVID relief from the federal government is "very, very strong"

So what's the status of those negotiations? Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
Will the boom in shipping last after the pandemic?

by Justin Ho
Dec 17, 2020
As FedEx reports its quarterly figures, what may be in store for companies trying to fulfill the demand for e-commerce deliveries?
A FedEx driver makes deliveries in Manhattan on Sept. 17, 202,0 in New York City.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Parenting in a Pandemic

Essential worker parents struggle with remote school

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Dec 17, 2020
Those who work outside the home must often rely on family or pay for help to supervise kids.
Essential workers are disproportionately women of color, often earning low wages and risking their health to work. They’ve been hailed as heroes, but as parents, they face impossible choices.
vgajic via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Post Houmous Morcheeba

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
