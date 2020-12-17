Dec 17, 2020
Just like that, extra vaccine
More doses than expected per vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Plus, awaiting another COVID relief bill from Congress. Also, the increase in package shipping companies like FedEx are experiencing. And, the strain of remote school on parents who can't do their jobs from home.
Segments From this episode
Fed Chair Jerome Powell says case for more COVID relief from the federal government is "very, very strong"
So what's the status of those negotiations? Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
Will the boom in shipping last after the pandemic?
As FedEx reports its quarterly figures, what may be in store for companies trying to fulfill the demand for e-commerce deliveries?
Essential worker parents struggle with remote school
Those who work outside the home must often rely on family or pay for help to supervise kids.
