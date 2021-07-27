Explaining China’s anti-foreign sanctions law
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Also, a two-day meeting on interest rate policy begins in Washington. PayPal is beginning a partnership with the Anti-Defamation League.
Segments From this episode
What U.S. businesses should know about China’s anti-foreign sanctions law
U.S. businesses in China are advised to audit supply chains and revisit contracts.
Can companies thwart hate groups by disrupting their financial activities?
PayPal and the Anti-Defamation League are working more closely together to try and disrupt extremist groups' use of the platform.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director