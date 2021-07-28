Expected hiring “boom” fizzles out for states that stopped extra unemployment benefits
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
We also discuss the markets and hear a listener reminisce about Pearl Paint, the New York art supply store that unified an artistic community.
Segments From this episode
States that dropped $300 weekly unemployment benefits didn't see hiring boost
A new study says vaccination rates are a bigger incentive to look for work than the loss of the weekly payments.
Remembering art supply store Pearl Paint, a mecca for New York artists
Architectural lighting designer Sylvia Olmos talks about her personal connection to the famed art supply store.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director