Expected hiring “boom” fizzles out for states that stopped extra unemployment benefits
Jul 28, 2021

We also discuss the markets and hear a listener reminisce about Pearl Paint, the New York art supply store that unified an artistic community.

Segments From this episode

COVID & Unemployment

States that dropped $300 weekly unemployment benefits didn't see hiring boost

by Amanda Peacher
Jul 28, 2021
A new study says vaccination rates are a bigger incentive to look for work than the loss of the weekly payments.
Hiring was roughly the same in states that cut unemployment benefits early as it was in states that did not, a new study found.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
Vanishing America

Remembering art supply store Pearl Paint, a mecca for New York artists

by Rose Conlon
Jul 28, 2021
Architectural lighting designer Sylvia Olmos talks about her personal connection to the famed art supply store.
Pearl Paint, an art supply store in lower Manhattan, was an institution for artists until its closure in 2014.
Andrew Burton/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
