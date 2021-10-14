Temporarily UnavailableHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Examining the Safeway, Walgreens perspectives in the Elizabeth Holmes trial
Oct 14, 2021

Also today: Diane Swonk talks with us about the markets following a not-so-great jobs report and the government's warning about the cost of keeping homes warm for the winter. The Federal Trade Commission warns companies against the use of fake reviews, paid ratings, and deceptive online endorsements.

Segments From this episode

Former execs at Safeway, Walgreens testify at trial of Theranos founder

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
Oct 14, 2021
Testimony from the former CEO of Safeway and the ex-CFO of Walgreens illuminates those companies' dealings with Elizabeth Holmes.
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes arrives at the Robert F. Peckham Federal Building with her defense team on Aug. 31, 2021 in San Jose, California. Holmes is on trial after being indicted on multiple counts of fraud for misrepresenting her company's blood-testing technology.
Ethan Swope/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

