Examining the Safeway, Walgreens perspectives in the Elizabeth Holmes trial
Also today: Diane Swonk talks with us about the markets following a not-so-great jobs report and the government's warning about the cost of keeping homes warm for the winter. The Federal Trade Commission warns companies against the use of fake reviews, paid ratings, and deceptive online endorsements.
Segments From this episode
Former execs at Safeway, Walgreens testify at trial of Theranos founder
Testimony from the former CEO of Safeway and the ex-CFO of Walgreens illuminates those companies' dealings with Elizabeth Holmes.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director