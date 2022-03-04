Examining the grasp “dark money” has around U.S. politics
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Marketplace's Kimberly Adams talks to us about how dark money operates at the federal, state and local levels, and whether there are any signs the rules around it could change in the future. We hear from Ukraine's finance minister as the world's markets react to what's happening there. Christopher Low adds more market insight.
Segments From this episode
Inside the ever-growing power of dark money in U.S. politics
"It's really everywhere," said Marketplace's Kimberly Adams.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer