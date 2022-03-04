Russia-Ukraine WarQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Examining the grasp “dark money” has around U.S. politics
Mar 4, 2022

Marketplace's Kimberly Adams talks to us about how dark money operates at the federal, state and local levels, and whether there are any signs the rules around it could change in the future. We hear from Ukraine's finance minister as the world's markets react to what's happening there. Christopher Low adds more market insight.

"Dark Money"

Inside the ever-growing power of dark money in U.S. politics

by Kimberly Adams , David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
Mar 4, 2022
"It's really everywhere," said Marketplace's Kimberly Adams.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

