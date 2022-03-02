Russia-Ukraine WarQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Examining private equity’s growing role in the rental market
Mar 2, 2022

Examining private equity’s growing role in the rental market

A new report from ProPublica dives into the role of private equity in the multifamily rental market. It reveals the growing proportion of private equity-owned apartment buildings as well as how tenants are being affected by changes in ownership. We spoke with ProPublica’s Heather Vogell, the reporter behind the investigation. Susan Schmidt offers insight into today's market activity.

Segments From this episode

How private equity is changing the rental market

by Sabri Ben-Achour and Jarrett Dang
Mar 2, 2022
Heather Vogell of ProPublica finds short term-oriented corporate investors are increasingly becoming apartment landlords.
"I think what we're seeing is that these companies are acting in ways that are problematic for tenants to meet their investment goals," said ProPublica reporter Heather Vogell.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

