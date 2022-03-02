Examining private equity’s growing role in the rental market
A new report from ProPublica dives into the role of private equity in the multifamily rental market. It reveals the growing proportion of private equity-owned apartment buildings as well as how tenants are being affected by changes in ownership. We spoke with ProPublica’s Heather Vogell, the reporter behind the investigation. Susan Schmidt offers insight into today's market activity.
Segments From this episode
How private equity is changing the rental market
Heather Vogell of ProPublica finds short term-oriented corporate investors are increasingly becoming apartment landlords.
