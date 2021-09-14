Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Evergrande acknowledges its financial difficulties
Sep 14, 2021

Evergrande acknowledges its financial difficulties

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: The Chinese conglomerate Evergrande has detailed the extent of its financial problems. Plus, we examine the future of Norway's oil sector following the country's general election. And assess the plight of Nigerians who live near the country's toxic gas flares, which are a result of oil extraction in the country. 

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:31 AM PDT
9:35
2:31 AM PDT
12:24
2:51 AM PDT
1:50
5:13 PM PDT
21:57
4:10 PM PDT
27:48
Aug 26, 2021
34:03
Aug 20, 2021
41:07
Construction industry still hammered by supply chain issues
Construction industry still hammered by supply chain issues
Unemployment rate for Black workers going the wrong way as benefits expire
COVID & Unemployment
Unemployment rate for Black workers going the wrong way as benefits expire
School cafeterias are looking for workers, too
School cafeterias are looking for workers, too
Federal pandemic unemployment benefits expire nationwide
COVID & Unemployment
Federal pandemic unemployment benefits expire nationwide