Evergrande acknowledges its financial difficulties
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: The Chinese conglomerate Evergrande has detailed the extent of its financial problems. Plus, we examine the future of Norway's oil sector following the country's general election. And assess the plight of Nigerians who live near the country's toxic gas flares, which are a result of oil extraction in the country.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director